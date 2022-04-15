Gambia: Chinese Embassy Supports Gambia Kung Fu Federation With Equipment

The People's Republic of China Embassy in The Gambia on Wednesday 13 April 2022 donated Kung fu equipment to The Gambia Kung fu Federation at a ceremony held at the Embassy in Bijilo. The materials included clothes, shoes and swords, among others.

The colorful presentation graced by Gambia minister of Youth and Sports, executive secretary of the National Sports Council, H.E. Ambassador Ma Jianchun, embassy staff, members of the Chinese community in The Gambia, kung fu officials and trainees also witnessed the display of skills by The Gambia Kung fu Federation trainees and a member of the Chinese Embassy.

Chinese martial arts, often called by the umbrella terms kung fu, kuoshu or wushu, are multiple fighting styles that have developed over the centuries in Greater China.

Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie, minister of Youth and Sports in receiving the materials, said it is good that young people of the country are exploring other sports and not just the very common ones we have.

He described the gesture as a great thing for the ministry and Gambian sports, adding that the materials will serve as a way of empowering young people to venture into different sports.

Minister Badjie noted that as a ministry they want to ensure sports is all inclusive, and therefore thanked Ambassador Ma Jianchun, Chinese Embassy and People of China for their benevolence.

H.E. Ma Jianchun, ambassador for the People's Republic of China Embassy in The Gambia, said practicing kung fu can help people not only for self defence but also strengthen their health.

He added that he learned that The Gambia Kung fu Federation has been organising trainings and competitions and when he watched their video he was fascinated and as such decided to provide them with kung fu equipment.

He expressed their willingness to provide more assistance to the federation and Gambian sports in general as well as cultural exchange between the two countries to develop and strengthen our friendship.

Ambassador Ma Jianchun pointed out that they will find more opportunities to increase capacity building on wushu and other projects for The Gambia.

Ebou Sanyang, senior kung fu coach, explained that in 2018 he was privileged to travel to China to attend a training on wushu coaching facilitated by the National Sports Council and funded by the Chinese Embassy in Banjul.

He thanked the embassy for the assistance, saying most people that practise kung fu in The Gambia lack the materials. He further said that the materials will be useful for The Gambia.