Gambia: Real De Banjul to Clash With Falcons in 1st Division Today

Real de Banjul will today, Thursday clash with Falcons FC in their week-15 fixture of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 9 pm.

The city boys, who lost to Steve Biko 2-1 in their last league outing will scuffle to pommel Falcons FC to bounce back in the country's Elite League.

Real de Banjul is currently leading the country's Premier League with 26 points after fourteen league match.

Falcons FC will vie to thump Real de Banjul to maintain their hopes of surviving in the country's Elite League for another season.

The Abuko based-club occupy 7th place on the First Division League table with 20 points in fourteen league outings.