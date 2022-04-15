Gambia: 'Sixth Legislature Should Attend to Election Act, Draft Constitution'

The executive director of Gambia Participates Election Observation Mission has challenged the sixth cohort of legislators to always attend to urgent needs of citizens by attending to Election Act, the Anti-Corruption Bill and the Draft Constitution.

Marr Nyang made these statements after presenting their report on the just ended electoral observation at Metzy Residence on Sunday 10th April 2022.

"Now that you have the opportunity to satisfy the needs and aspirations of your people, these factors should be at the top of your agenda."

Nyang further urged the in-coming lawmakers to build a fruitful relationship with the CSOs so they can see eye-to-eye and have a frank conversation on issues relating to government policies instead of pointing fingers.

"Moreover, citizens should be lenient with the new parliamentarians as there are numbers of new members who will take time to understand the ways of the house."

He urged his fellow CSOs to give a pro-bono technical support to the sixth legislature and equip them to prevent excuses of being inexperienced.