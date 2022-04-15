Gambia: PSV Wellingara Slip to Bombada in 2nd Tier

PSV Wellingara on Tuesday lost to Bombada 1-0 in their week-17 encounter of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Real de Banjul Football Field.

The Wellingara based-club slipped to Water Side FC 2-0 in their previous league fixture before locking horns with Bombada, who hammered Jarra West 7-1.

PSV Wellingara knew that a defeat against Bombada would dash their dreams of gaining promotion to the country's Elite League but slipped to the Brikama based-club to remain 6th place on the Second Division League table with 26 points.

The Wellingara based-club will wrestle to win their next league fixture to maintain their chances of gaining promotion to the First Division League next season after losing their last two league matches.

The victory earned Bombada 8th spot on the country's Premier League table with 24 points.

Bombada will strive to win their next league match to pile pressure on league leaders Gunjur United.