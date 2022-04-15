Gambia: PSV Wellingara Slip to Bombada in 2nd Tier

14 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

PSV Wellingara on Tuesday lost to Bombada 1-0 in their week-17 encounter of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League played at the Real de Banjul Football Field.

The Wellingara based-club slipped to Water Side FC 2-0 in their previous league fixture before locking horns with Bombada, who hammered Jarra West 7-1.

PSV Wellingara knew that a defeat against Bombada would dash their dreams of gaining promotion to the country's Elite League but slipped to the Brikama based-club to remain 6th place on the Second Division League table with 26 points.

The Wellingara based-club will wrestle to win their next league fixture to maintain their chances of gaining promotion to the First Division League next season after losing their last two league matches.

The victory earned Bombada 8th spot on the country's Premier League table with 24 points.

Bombada will strive to win their next league match to pile pressure on league leaders Gunjur United.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X