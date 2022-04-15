Sudan: Renewed West Darfur Armed Attacks - Son Killed, Father Injured

Sirba / West Darfur — Abdelshakour Barma (24) was killed, and his father, Barma Tarboush, was wounded in an armed attack in the Sirba locality of West Darfur on Monday.

Mohamed Abaker, a local resident in the area, told Radio Dabanga, that armed men on horseback attacked the area and opened fire on locals, killing Abdelshakour instantly and injuring his father, who was transferred to El Geneina Hospital shortly after. The witness went on to add that a large number of livestock and property were looted by the gunmen.

Abaker stated that the northern localities in West Darfur, such as Sirba and Jebel Moon, are facing harsh conditions due to the lack of arrival of goods and vehicles because of the deteriorating security situation. He called on the authorities to "provide sufficient forces to secure the roads and villages".

Darfur Governor addresses renewed violence

The Darfur regional governor, Minni Arko Minawi, accused the security services of failing to resolve the violence and fighting in West Darfur, describing the failure of the authorities to stop the burning of camps in West Darfur, as a "conspiracy and form of intimidation".

In his address to the leaders of the Civil Administration in El Geneina on his visit to West Darfur on Wednesday, he attributed the failure of the authorities to intervene as a way of avoiding partisan accusations.

In a meeting chaired by the governor, Minawi decided to establish security arrangements headed by the governor of North Darfur, Nimr Abdelrahman, to deploy the heads of security in the five states to start the ceasefire operations.

Minawi said that the meeting also dealt with the problem of unregistered cars and motorcycles, that exacerbated the security problems, and ways to control them.

The Wali of Central Darfur, Saad Adam Babiker, said that the meeting also touched on the issues of the displaced, humanitarian organisations, and how to provide support in addition to the issue of borders, by defining the borders of the region.