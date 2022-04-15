Malawi: Lilongwe Water Board Overwhelmed With Free Water Connections

Officials from Lilongwe Water Board say the board is overwhelmed with applications for free water connections just days after government announced the initiative.

Spokesperson for the board, Chisomo Chibwana said the board has received over three thousand seven hundred applications for free water connection.

The free water connection initiative was launched b last week.

Chibwana said there has been an overwhelming response from members of the public who want to benefit from the initiative saying the board has managed to receive three thousand seven hundred twenty nine applications.

She said the applications will be serviced within 21 days according to the customer service charter of the board.