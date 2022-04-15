Malawi: Lilongwe Water Board Overwhelmed With Free Water Connections

14 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Officials from Lilongwe Water Board say the board is overwhelmed with applications for free water connections just days after government announced the initiative.

Spokesperson for the board, Chisomo Chibwana said the board has received over three thousand seven hundred applications for free water connection.

The free water connection initiative was launched b last week.

Chibwana said there has been an overwhelming response from members of the public who want to benefit from the initiative saying the board has managed to receive three thousand seven hundred twenty nine applications.

She said the applications will be serviced within 21 days according to the customer service charter of the board.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X