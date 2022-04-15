Ghana: Govt, Asantehene Firm Up U.S.$850 Million Newmont Ahafo Project

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has given a seal of approval for Newmont Ghana's ground-breaking $850million Ahafo project.

Otumfuo's blessings for the project followed a series of engagements and briefings by the Ministry of Lands, Newmont Ahafo and chiefs of the affected community.

Addressing the delegation, the Asantehene said he was convinced that the project would serve the interest of the communities.

He cautioned the communities, who were resisting the project, to consider the enormous benefits it would bring to them, warning that the interest of a few people should not override the collective interest of the communities and the country.

Otumfuo hinted at possible sanctions for chiefs who stand in the way of the Newmont project.

He urged the parties to engage and find a common ground to allow the project to commence peacefully. He also commended the government for acting through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources by engaging the chiefs and protecting the interest of the local people.

He, however, cautioned that promises made by Newmont must be fulfilled to the latter.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mining, George Mireku Duker, who led the delegation, eulogized the Asantehene for his immense support towards the commencement of the project.

The blessing of Otumfuo paves way for the commencement of the project this month, April 2022.