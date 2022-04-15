Ghana: Korea Donates PCR Diagnostic Kits to Ghana

The Government of Korea has donated over 63,000 PCR diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Health.

It also donated vaccine carriers, auto disabled springs and safety boxes to the ministry to help sustain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Korean Ambassador, Lim Jung-Taek, who donated the logistics, commended the Government of Ghana for the leadership shown in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the effective management of the disease has led to a tremendous decline in the infection rate and brought the country to normalcy.

Mr Jung-Taek indicated that the PCR diagnostic kits would complement the Korean government's earlier support in 2021 when it provided PCR machines and RNA extractors to all the Public Health Reference Laboratories in Ghana.

The Korean-made diagnostic kit utilizes advanced technology that will enable the local laboratories to detect the various Covid-19 variants from samples taken.

Mr Jung-Taek said Korea would continue to support Ghana and further strengthen the 45-years bilateral relationship between the two countries.

According to him, as Ghana transitioned from the active phase of the pandemic, evidenced by the opening of its land borders, the availability of ample vaccine stocks, higher vaccination rate and the resumption of public activities, the Government of Korea was tailoring support to respond to the current dynamics of the country.

On his part, the Minister for Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, said the Government of Korea supported Ghana with PPEs and other medical supplies as well as provided grant aid of US$747,500.00 for the procurement of vaccines to support the COVID-19 vaccination agenda.