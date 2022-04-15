Ghana: Minister of Agriculture Pledges Support to Vegetable Farmers

14 April 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Irene Wirekoaa Osei

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has pledged that the government will diversify the agricultural economy through vegetable production.

He said the ministry has rolled out programmes to strengthen extension services, establish market linkages, enhance research, and develop and re-orient farmers to be agri-business inclined.

He made this statement when he presented a cargo van to the Peace and Love Vegetable Growers Association in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The presentation of the Cargo Van is to support agricultural operation and vegetable production in the area.

He assured the farmers of the ministry's support to the vegetable farmers to improve their output.

On his part, The Chairman of Peace and Love Vegetable Growers Association, John Yeboah, commended the ministry for its support and also pledged that the farmers would continue to produce more vegetables to support the country's food basket.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X