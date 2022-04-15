Ghana: Minister of Agriculture Pledges Support to Vegetable Farmers

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has pledged that the government will diversify the agricultural economy through vegetable production.

He said the ministry has rolled out programmes to strengthen extension services, establish market linkages, enhance research, and develop and re-orient farmers to be agri-business inclined.

He made this statement when he presented a cargo van to the Peace and Love Vegetable Growers Association in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The presentation of the Cargo Van is to support agricultural operation and vegetable production in the area.

He assured the farmers of the ministry's support to the vegetable farmers to improve their output.

On his part, The Chairman of Peace and Love Vegetable Growers Association, John Yeboah, commended the ministry for its support and also pledged that the farmers would continue to produce more vegetables to support the country's food basket.