Nigeria: DJ Cuppy Urges Youths to Gear Up for 2023 Elections

Nigerian Disc Jockey, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy recently opined that Nigeria being a country with a huge youth population, would clearly be a deciding factor come 2023.

She said therefore that there was a need for youths to educate themselves on the electoral process, by understanding what happens pre-election, and what should occur during the elections and post-elections.

This, she said would in turn help inspire enough confidence in the youths to take action.

Speaking as a special guest during a Student Voters conference in Lagos, Nigeria, DJ Cuppy, who expressed concerns about voter apathy which has become widespread mainly due to insecurity in the land, hoped the situation would improve and that more people would be able to exercise their franchise come 2023.

In her keynote speech, DJ Cuppy spoke about her desire to facilitate a Permanent Voters Card (PVC) drive to create awareness and encourage young Nigerians of voting age to get their PVC and fulfill their civic responsibilities.

She stressed the importance of youths coming out to vote in 2023, as she said; "My mission here today is simply to inspire you all and that in turn you will inspire or encourage others to get registered, get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and actually vote."

DJ Cuppy is one of the most recognisable African names in music and entertainment across the world.

Her work as an ambassador for Afrobeats and African arts cannot be overstated and over the years, her charity organisation, Cuppy Foundation has worked to aid the most vulnerable young Nigerians across the federation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This conference which was proudly sponsored by The Cuppy Foundation, and hosted by Youth4Nigeria, in partnership with Global Shapers Community, was geared towards raising awareness for the upcoming national elections in 2023 and sensitising young Nigerians about the role they have to play come 2023.

The Student Voter Conference was set up as part of a civic education and engagement session series for Nigerian students to encourage them to vote, and enlighten them about the procedures involved, so they are well prepared to participate in the upcoming elections, and to do so from an informed and reflective standpoint.

The key highlights from the event included a panel discussion with other key stakeholders tagged; "Building Citizens' Confidence to Vote - Road to 2023"

The Cuppy Foundation will be actively encouraging and supporting youths to be a part of the election process come 2023.