Gambia: National Assembly to Swear in Newly Elected Members Today

The National Assembly of the Gambia will today 14th April 2022, swear in the newly elected members, marking the beginning of the Sixth Legislature.

The president of the Gambia Adama Barrow as mandated by the 1997 constitution, has mentioned in Gazette No. 54/2022 the constitutionality for the convening of the first session of the sixth legislature of the National Assembly in this second republic.

"Subsequent to the April 09th, 2022 National Assembly Elections, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, hereby proclaims in accordance with the provisions of Section 97 (1) of the 1997 Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, that the first session of the National Assembly will be convened on the 14 April 2022 at the National Assembly building for the Inauguration of the Sixth Legislature of the National Assembly in the Second Republic," the Gazette supplement proclamation stated.

However, it has also been spreading from rumour mills that President Adama Barrow has nominated the five Gambians who should be in the parliament and the five speculated nominees are Fabakary Tombong Jatta, Seedy Njie, Fatoumatta Jawara, Maimouna Ceesay, and Kebba Lang Fofana.

When contacted to shed light on the above information, Gibairu Janneh the Director of Communications at the National Assembly told this reporter that they have received some names of nominated members from the State House but cannot confirm them as nominated members.

"As per the provisions of the law, the nominated members should come to the Assembly today and identify themselves to the Clerk of the Assembly as nominated and among the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected from among their ranks by the newly elected Members of the Assembly," he said, and that such confirmation of the nominated members will be convened to the general public today.

This reporter yesterday saw Seedy Njie, Fatoumatta Jawara and Maimouna Ceesay at the National Assembly attending a caucus meeting.

After the meeting, Seedy Njie told this reporter that he has nothing to say to the press regarding the nominated members.

The newly elected members from the United Democratic Party (UDP) were also present at the National Assembly having their party caucus.