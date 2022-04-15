Nigeria: Benue Bandits Attacks - Two-Year-Old Battles for Life After Being Shot On Her Vagina

Two years old Msurshima Iorshie is currently battling for her life at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, after she was reportedly shot on her vagina by the armed herdsmen who last Monday invaded Tiortyu community in Tarka Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

That dastardly attack left 15 persons in that community including women and children dead while several others sustained machete cuts and bullet wounds.

One of the victims of that attack is little Msurshima, who according to her mother, Mrs. Faith Iorshie, was in the care of her grandfather when the marauders invaded the community.

Narrating her ordeal the 25 year old mother said, "l left Msurshima in custody of her grandfather, that is my husband's father, and went to farm with my husband in a neighbouring community where we spend few days in the farm because we have a small residence in the farm.

"At the farm we were alerted that night that armed herdsmen were moving towards our community. We horridly ran back only to discover that they had already attacked our village. They were said to be chasing and shooting at anybody they saw.

"Our grandfather had made attempt to escape with my daughter and others but he was shot dead. My daughter that he tried to escape with was also shot her on her vagina.

"After the armed herders retreated, one of my brothers who went in search of our family members saw her where she laid motionless looking as if she was dead but it was discovered that she was still breathing. But at that time our grandfather was already dead.

"We hurriedly carried her to a hospital in Wannune, the Local Government Headquarter for treatment. They revived her and we were immediately transferred to the Teaching Hospital on the orders of the state government for better treatment."

The devastated mother who could not hold back tears said "we have never had anything to do with Fulani herders. They came from Guma area where they have been attacking and killing people. They came shooting our people and chasing us away from our ancestral homes."

"I do not know the sin my innocent daughter committed that they shot her like an animal. We thank God that she is still alive but we do not know what becomes of her given where she was shot. I'm begging people to come and help me because I do not know what to do with her condition."

Meanwhile one of the health personnel at the paediatric ward who spoke on condition of anonymity told Vanguard that the two year old girl was responding to treatment but noted that the little girl would require correctional surgery on her vagina.

"It is a miracle that the little girl is still alive, but we must commend Governor Samuel Ortom for ordering immediate evacuation of all the injured to the BSUTH where they are receiving expert attention which has contributed to the survival of the seriously injured victims," he said.

Meanwhile it was gathered from some of the survivors that the Police have beefed up security in the affected communities, though largely deserted as many particularly women and children have fled to neighbouring communities and Wannune, the Local Government Headquarters.