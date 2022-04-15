Nigeria: We May Dump APC - Aregbesola's Loyalist

15 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the crisis between Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola lingers, loyalists of the Minister of Interior said the group may dump the ruling party in the state.

A video jingle circulated in the state revealed that a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs under Aregbesola and vocal critics of Governor Oyetola, Barrister Kolapo Alimi's purported defection to the PDP was said to be slated for March 23 along with his supporters.

Reacting to the said video, Alimi, a vocal member of The Osun Progressives, TOP, said though the date mentioned in the jingle has lapsed leaving the APC is not impossible if we cannot resolve our differences with the governor's group.

"The date fixed for my decamping to PDP on the jingle was 23rd March 2022, it has lapsed and is outdated.

"Although there is a plan to join PDP, no date has been fixed. I Dont know anything about that jingle, I will make an official declaration if I am defecting.

"It is possible to decamp to PDP because we have issues with Oyetola which everybody knows, so it is a possibility. If it gets to the level of defects, why not but as of today I am still a member of APC", he said.

