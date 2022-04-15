Nigeria: Residents Lament Again As Water Scarcity Hits Plateau

TYPICAL of a plateau, water scarcity has remained a lingering problem in Jos, the Plateau State capital with many sharing the few available water sources with lower animals in many parts of the town. The situation is worrisome as the problem has not ended despite strident efforts by the State Water Board and the Plateau Rural Water and Sanitation Agency, PRUWASA, to make water available. It appears the combined efforts of the two water agencies are not producing the required results in bringing a lasting solution to the incessant water shortage in the town.

The situation is worse during the dry season when the scarcity raises the potential of epidemic and causes untold hardship and inconvenience for households. The scarcity also exposes young girls and women to security risks as they go in the middle of the night to source for water. Those who want to fetch water outside their homes have to wake up as early as 3.00 am, and line up wherever they come across available wells; others have no choice but to buy from water vendors even though they may not be able to vouch for the water quality.

Plateau: Berom Natives cry out over forceful occupation of lands by strangers

From Angwan Yashi, Tundun Wada, Jenta, Angwan Rukuba, Kabong, Yan-Trailer, Fudawa, Nabor Gwong to others, residents have the same complaints to make about water scarcity. They are worried that with the scarcity of fuel and poor power supply across the nation, the absence of water for households has compounded their miseries. Mrs. Joy Upev, a resident of Jenta Mangoro, decried the situation, describing the scarcity of water this year as the worst she had witnessed in the five years she had resided in the area.

"Before now, we used to get water from the stream but this year, the water has dried up and we cannot even get water to use in the house. Right now, we are forced to buy a 20-litre jerry can for N40, which is hardly enough for bathing and cooking. I went out on Saturday night to keep my containers in the line but by this (Sunday) afternoon, I could only buy two cans of water. Please help us to tell the government that this suffering is too much. We have no food, no water. We are paying for everything, including our children's school fees. Government should help reduce our suffering."

Another resident of Jenta Adamu, Gloria Ishaku, spoke of how they have been forced to be waking up as early as 4.00am to search for drinking water daily and can only get 25 litres, lamenting that her children have been going to school late as a result of going to search for water before going to school. "Sometimes I only wash their faces and legs because we do not have enough money to buy water from water vendors who sell as high as N70 per container, depending on where the delivery point is. Government should help us and make water available because as they say, water is life."

However, an aspirant for the Jos North West House of Assembly seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ishaya Samuel, has been using tanks to supply water to some of the residents, and a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Peter Azi, has been giving water from his house to neighbours; but the efforts are not enough. Similarly, the Chairman of Bassa Local Government Area, Stephen Igmala, has decried the incessant reports of typhoid disease in his locality due to lack of clean potable water and expressed joy when an organisation known as the Centre for Gospel Health and Development, CeGHaD, handed over functional boreholes to some communities in the state.

CeGHaD with assistance from CBM and funding from the German Government through the North Central Transitional Aid in Nigeria, NoCTRAiN 2022 project, rehabilitated two motorised and three hand pumped boreholes and handed them over to residents of Heipang, Dorowa Babuje in Barkin Ladi LGA, Luwe (Mangun) in Mangu LGA, Kishi and Binchi in Bassa LGA.

Nansik Onu of CeGHaD who led Omon Samuel of CBM, Anfo Mann of SDGs office and others to hand over the facilities to the communities said that they were providing safe water to communities and empowering the people economically. "We are handing over rehabilitated motorised boreholes which were originally provided by the Plateau State office of the SDGs. They gave us approval to rehabilitate them and we did that and we also constructed hand pumped boreholes. We have trained artisans on borehole maintenance and provided tool boxes to them. We have encouraged them with agricultural input for improved farming," Onu added.

Bassa LGA Chairman, Igmala stated: "We appreciate you for choosing us to benefit from this project. We are so overwhelmed in the local government so when we see a thing like this, we appreciate it. I know the difficulties the people have in accessing water, I was discussing with my staff in the PHCs, I discovered that there is an outbreak of typhoid in the villages, and this is associated with their sources of water. People are going through lots of difficulties to get water; we treasure this gesture."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Reacting to the scarcity of water in the town, the Public Relations Officer of the State Water Board, Nangor Ndam, apologised to citizens for the hardship, saying that it would soon be over. According to him: "We had the problem of electricity at the Yakubu Gowon treatment plant that supplies water. The electricity issue is nationwide. The national grid that collapsed greatly affected the treatment plant. "The building of a fly over bridge at the British American junction is also a problem because the main pipe lines supplying water to central Jos metropolis have been removed to make way for the construction work. After the demarcation of roads, the pipes removed will be relocated.

"Alternative measures were provided for the general public to get water. They are allowed to get water free in the treatment plant near the British-American junction; the plant is open 24 hours. Government is also looking at ways to provide solar energy at the treatment plants for effective production and distribution of water."