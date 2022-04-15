Liberia: Weah's Invincible Sports Park Opens Today

Chief Patron of Sports President George Manneh Weah is expected to officially open the newly constructed Invincible Sports Park near Old Road in Monrovia today, Friday, April 15.

The field which was used for many years as a practice ground for 1st Division side Invincible Eleven (I.E) Football Club has been transformed into a beautiful state-of-the-art facility.

The facility will be used for multipurpose containing a soccer pitch, basketball court, children's playground and place for relaxation, among others.

Meanwhile, today's occasion is being graced by several football legends from Africa. On Wednesday, April 14, 2022, African two times footballer of the year El-Hadji Diouf, Africa's All-Time top scorer in the history of the World Cup, Asamoah Gyan, 2008 African footballer of the year Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor arrived in Monrovia upon invitation from President Weah, himself a former World Best and Africa's Best footballer.

There are also reports that Africa's four times footballer of the year Samuel Eto'o Fils, one time UEFA champions league winner Didier Drogba Yves, former Ivory Coast and A.S.Monaco star Youssef Fofana, 1992 Afcon winning goalkeeper Alain Gouamane, former Ghana international Kwame Ayew, BBC 2003 African footballer of the year Austin J.J. Okocha will be amongst stars to explore the Invincible Park.

PSG Coach Luiz Fernandez is also expected in town as well as a delegation from FIFA and Qatar, respectively.

Liberia's Minister of State Without Portfolio and Head of the President Delivery Unit (PDU) at the Executive Mansion, Trokon Kpui said confirmation has been obtained from these athletes about their presence here to grace the event.

He explained that the Gologon housing unit that was renovated along with the Invisible Sports Park will be turned over to residents of the community during the program.

Described as a pilot project, Minister Kpui disclosed that government's intention is to implement similar project across all 15 counties of Liberia.