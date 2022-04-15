Morocco: Oujda - Eight People Arrested for Alleged Links to Counterfeiting Criminal Network

14 April 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The judicial police of Oujda arrested, on Thursday, on the basis of accurate information provided by the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), eight individuals, aged between 20 and 43, for their alleged links with a criminal network active in the counterfeiting of official documents required to apply for visas for several foreign countries.

The suspects, two of whom are members of a banned religious group, are believed to be involved in the forgery of official documents required to obtain visas to European countries, the National Police (DGSN) said in a statement said, adding that these documents are used by criminal networks to organize illegal immigration operations.

Security operations carried out in several neighborhoods of Oujda led to the seizure of 595 fake stamps of public institutions, private companies and banks, in addition to five cars.

Computer media, passports, fake administrative and banking documents, as well as a sum of money suspected to be the spoils of this criminal activity were also seized part of these operations, it went on.

The eight suspects were placed in custody at the disposal of the judicial investigation, conducted under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, to identify all the criminal acts attributed to the accused and arrest all persons who have contributed or participated in these criminal acts, the statement concluded.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X