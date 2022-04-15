Morocco: Oujda - Eight People Arrested for Alleged Links to Counterfeiting Criminal Network

Rabat — The judicial police of Oujda arrested, on Thursday, on the basis of accurate information provided by the General Directorate of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), eight individuals, aged between 20 and 43, for their alleged links with a criminal network active in the counterfeiting of official documents required to apply for visas for several foreign countries.

The suspects, two of whom are members of a banned religious group, are believed to be involved in the forgery of official documents required to obtain visas to European countries, the National Police (DGSN) said in a statement said, adding that these documents are used by criminal networks to organize illegal immigration operations.

Security operations carried out in several neighborhoods of Oujda led to the seizure of 595 fake stamps of public institutions, private companies and banks, in addition to five cars.

Computer media, passports, fake administrative and banking documents, as well as a sum of money suspected to be the spoils of this criminal activity were also seized part of these operations, it went on.

The eight suspects were placed in custody at the disposal of the judicial investigation, conducted under the supervision of the prosecutor's office, to identify all the criminal acts attributed to the accused and arrest all persons who have contributed or participated in these criminal acts, the statement concluded.