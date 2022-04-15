Kenya: Safaricom Finally Offers Portal to Self Update SIM Details Ahead of Deadline

15 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Telco service provider, Safaricom has finally provided an online portal where its customers can update their sim card details, a relief for many who risked having their sim cards switched off

The Communication Authority of Kenya had set April 15 as the deadline for the ongoing exercise it says seeks to enforce the SIM card registration regulations of 2015 and subsequently combat cybercrime and fraud in the digital space.

Long queues have been witnessed at Safaricom shops across the country as Kenyans rushed to beat the deadline.

CA Director General Ezra Chiloba said the Communication Authority will not extend the ongoing SIM card registration deadline and urged unregistered mobile subscribers to do so in the remaining days.

He asked all mobile network operators to speed up the data cleanup exercise and said that no more time will be added upon the expiry of the grace period noting that unregistered sim cards have security implications.

