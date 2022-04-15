Tanzania: BoT Reversed Rates Lower Bond Price

THE price of 20-year Treasury bond has substantially declined and projected to continue falling, thanks to the coupon rates adjustment made by central bank.

The price declining, changes in yields to maturity and over subscription was expected by debt market analysts after Bank of Tanzania (BoT) revised the coupon rates last week.

The bond was almost oversubscribed by 35 per cent to 175bn/- against 129.82bn/- on the table. The oversubscription lowered the average weighted price to 103/7905 from 128/8809.

Vertex International Securities Advisory and Capital Markets Manager, Ahmed Nganya, said the Wednesday auction results came out as expected - oversubscription with not much change in yields.

"We think the adjustment of rates will have a significant effect on markets as prices are expected to fall and yields to rise, albeit gradually. "We think the BoT move will bring some sanity in the market going forward," Mr Nganya told 'Daily News' on Thursday.

The central bank adjustment saw the 20-year coupon rate cut to 12.1 per cent from 15.95 per cent. Also Alpha Capital Head of Research and Financial Analytics Imani Muhingo said there was not much difference from the last 20 years Treasury bond auction. "...The huge difference is in prices to correspond to the lowered coupons," Mr Muhingo said.

He further said the revision will stabilise bond prices and cement the lower yields accepted by the market now, which is a positive to the injection of liquidity in the economy.

Last week, BoT reversed treasure bonds coupon rates in what was termed as to realign the instruments with currently debt market reality. The rates, for example, the coupon rate for 25 years bond, investors' darling instrument, were reversed down to 12.56 per cent from 15.95per cent and 20 years to 12.10 per cent from 15.49 per cent.

"Investors shall accordingly lower bidding prices to attain yields as similar as current. It should stabilise bond prices and cement the lower yields accepted by the market now, which is a positive to the injection of liquidity in the economy," Mr Muhingo said.

One of the medium to long term effects should be an increased credit growth to the private sector, a trade-off from the current significant credit growth to the government.