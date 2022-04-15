Tanzania: Govt for Quality Public Services As Tamisemi Tables 8.7tri/ - Budget

THE Ministry of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government yesterday tabled 8.7tri/- budget proposal for the 2022/23 fiscal year, which focuses on improving education and health services delivery.

Tabling the budget estimates in the Parliament, the minister for the portfolio, Innocent Bashungwa stated that most of funding would be allocated for coordinating and overseeing the implementations of activities for provision of primary education, health care services, nutrition and social welfare services in local governments.

The minister further informed the Parliament that in the next financial year his ministry will increase budget allocation for the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

The CDF is an additional means of financing for community-driven development that is managed at the constituency level by Members of Parliament (MPs).

Mr Bashungwa said the government plans to increase funding for the CDF to implement various projects. He said the funding for CDF has increased from 11bn/- in the financial years 2016/17 - 2021/22 to 15.99bn/- in the financial year 2022/23, equivalent to 45.36 per cent increase.

Out of the requested amount, 5.5tri/- is for recurrent budget, consisting of salaries amounting to 4.6tril/- and 884bn/- for other expenditures.

In addition, a total of 3.2tri/- is for development projects out of which 2tri/- is from domestic revenues and 1tri/- from external funding.

"The priorities set are for coordinating and overseeing the implementation of primary education delivery activities in Local Government Authorities (LGAs), including the implementation of free basic education, of which 346.49bn/- has been allocated, reflecting a 34.44bn/- increase from the previous allocation of 312.05bn/-," he explained.

According to the minister, 809 teachers' houses will be built in the coming fiscal year, with a budget of 55.57bn/-. He added that a total of 34bn/- has been allocated for the first phase of construction of 1,700 classrooms at Old Primary Schools and a total of 15.60bn/- will be set aside for the construction of 39 new primary schools.

Another priority will be coordinating and overseeing the implementation of the activities of providing primary healthcare services, nutrition and social welfare services in Local Government Authorities (LGAs).

"The government intends to spend 24.65bn/- on continuing to build 28 council hospitals, 15.50bn/- and other 16.55bn/- on renovating 19 old council hospitals," he said.

He further said that 15.15bn/- has been allocated for procurement of medical equipment for 300 dispensaries, 47.7bn/- for the purchase of medical equipment for 159 health centres and 7.1bn/- for the purchase of oral and optical health equipment for 71 council hospitals.

On good governance, he said 1.15bn/- has been allocated for the expansion of the three Regional Commissioners' Offices of Dodoma, Kilimanjaro and Singida.

"We plan to spend 3.58bn/- in the coming fiscal year to renovate nine Regional Commissioners' (RCs) offices, 15 District Commissioners' (DCs), and one Divisional Office; 967.89mil/- has been set aside for the renovation of two RCs' houses, 18 DCs' houses, one Regional Administrative Secretary's house, and four District Administrative Secretaries' houses," he said.

A total of 1.41bn/- has been allocated through the Regional Strengthening Programme and LGAs for strengthening the Devolution System which will help improve social services, good governance and sustainable development.

Construction and repair of rural and urban roads, citizens' economic empowerment and coordination and overseeing the strategy to boost revenue collection and expenditure management in LGAs are among the ministry's priorities in the coming financial year.

The minister further said in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, the PO-RALG, through the Tanzania Rural-Urban Road Agency (TARURA) has allocated 802.29bn/- from various sources for the implementation of construction, rehabilitation and maintenance of road infrastructure.

"During the Fiscal Year 2022/23, the Agency intends to build 411.80 km of paved roads, gravel roads of 10,666km, doing maintenance on 24,015.77 km roads and 322 bridges as well as maintenance of road infrastructures with a length of 12,542.50 meters.

Mr Dennis Londo, Vice-Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Administration and Local Governments Affairs, said the government needed to ensure that councils increased their monitoring of no-interest loans for women, youths, and people with disabilities.

"According to implementation reports, several councils have enhanced lending to such groups."

In addition, some councils have created new revenue streams, such as Chunya District Council's construction of a mining market, which is a new source of local revenue," he explained.