Tunisia, EU's Second Supplier of Workwear and Fourth Jeans Supplier in 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia was the European Union's second supplier of workwear and its fourth jeans supplier in 2021, the Technical Textile Centre (French: CETTEX) said in a EU market analysis.

There is an opportunity for Tunisia to increase exports to Germany and strengthen mainstream markets so as generate €130 million in export gains and create 20,000 jobs.

The development of Tunisian clothing exports requires several actions, including rapid transition to the rule of "simple transformation" (quotas for a 5-year period ), said CETTEX.

There is also need to provide individual coaching to new investors wishing to set up in Tunisia, in addition to diplomatic and economic support by the Tunisian embassy in Germany to promote the Tunisia site.

A specific market promotion plan with support actions for operators are likewise needed.

// The EU's fourth supplier of jeans, Tunisia holds 8.63% of the market//

Tunisia is the European bloc's 4th supplier of denim trousers with a market share of 8.63% in 2021 against 8.46% in 2020. Market positioning analysis shows there is still room for improvement. Tunisia proved its know-how and competitiveness for this flasgship product, the centre highlighted.

Tunisia exported 17.76 million items to the EU in 2021 with a value of €322 million, up 14% on 2020.

The EU's denim imports in 2021 hit 438 million items at an average price of €8.53.

One in three trousers imported by EU countries is a pair of jeans compared to 1 out of four eleven years ago. The European jeans market is extremely buoyant but hyper competitive, the centre further said in its report.

However, Tunisia has the highest average unit price of jeans in the EU with around 18.14 euros, up 0.22% in 2021 on 2020 and 3.93% on 2019.

// Tunisia, second supplier of professional clothes with a market share of 17.02%//

In 2021, Tunisia was the EU's second supplier of professional clothes with a market share of 17.02%. The market positioning analysis shows more progress can be made, particularly as regards the German market.

In 2021, Tunisia exported 8 million items at a total value of €271 million, i.e. an average price of 33.62 euros.

Tunisian exports to the EU rose 11.36% in volume and 12.75% in value in 2021 compared to 2020.

Tunisia remains Europe's privileged supplier of top quality work clothes; 80% of its exports are directed to three main markets, namely France (49%), Italy (17%) and Germany (14%).

Last year, the EU's workwear imports amounted to €1.59 billion, that is 99 million items. The European market is highly competitive but it is a promising niche market for suppliers, CETTEX further said.

Tunisia has the highest average unit price for professional clothing directed to the EU market in 2021 (33.62 euros).