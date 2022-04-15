Nigeria: Don't Allow Ethnicity, Religion Divide Us, Anglican Bishop Urges Nigerians

15 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Anayo Okoli

THE Bishop, Diocese of Nike, Anglican Communion, Dr. Christian Onyeka Onyia, has urged Nigerians not to allow ethnic and religious issues divide them, tasking them to strive to live as brothers and sisters.

Bishop Onyia also called on Nigerians to continue to live in peace and harmony "despite the mindless and indiscriminate attacks on individuals, institutions, private, religious and other public facilities" by those who don't wish Nigeria well.

In his Easter message to Nigerians, he said, "I urge all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to living in peace and oneness with all as Jesus Christ proclaimed that "peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you".

He stressed that "peace and unity are the prerequisites for progress and development of the entire country. Ethnicities, religious beliefs or places of origin should not continue to divide our nation. As a nation, we must abhor religious and ethnic hatred and division amongst ourselves".

The Anglican Bishop condemned rising cases of violence in reference to the death of the popular gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, saying "violence against women in all its forms, be it physical, sexual, emotional or verbal, is never justified.

"It is both a sin and a crime. No one should remain in an abusive marriage. Marriages are broken by violence and abuse rather than divorce. The marriage covenant is broken by an abuser through abusive behaviour. Christians, and indeed all, need to respond with compassion, solidarity and care for the suffering and the most vulnerable".

Onyia said that "Easter calls us to promote with renewed vigour, the sanctity of human life with thankful and cheerful hearts" and reminded Christians that "this is the time of forgiveness, too", but noted however, that "forgiveness does not mean forgetting abuse or claiming that it has not happened. Forgiveness is not permission for repetition of abuse.On the contrary, forgiveness means that the victim decides to let go of the experience, to move on in life and no longer tolerate abuse of any kind".

