Ethiopia: PM Abiy Hosts Iftar Dinner for Ethiopian Returnees From Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has hosted around 250 Ethiopian returnees from Saudi Arabia for an Iftar dinner.

"In honor of Ethiopian returnees from Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hosted around 250 returnees for an Iftar dinner this evening at the Office of the Prime Minister," according to Office of the Prime Minister.

It is to be recalled that the Ethiopian Government has been returning thousands of Ethiopians over several months and will continue doing so until it's citizens return to their homes.

Ethiopia started repatriating its nationals who are living in harsh conditions in Saudi Arabia on March 30, 2022.

The Committee has been established to oversee the repatriation of Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia.

It aims to bring at least 102, 000 citizens who are currently in detention centers of Saudi Arabia. More than 6, 700 Ethiopians have been repatriated from Saudi Arabia so far.

It is estimated that there are about 750,000 Ethiopians living in Saudi Arabia. Of these, 450,000 are reported to have entered Saudi Arabia without proper documentation.