Nigeria: Super Eagles Coaching Job Highest Honour - Abd'allah

The newly appointed assistant coach of the Super Eagles, Usman Abd'Allah, has described his appointment as the highest honour that can come the way of any football coach.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday announced the appointment of Salisu Yusuf, Finidi George and Usman Abd'allah as assistants to the yet to be appointed expatriate technical adviser of the Super Eagles.

Reacting to his appointment, the former technical adviser of Enyimba and Wikki Tourists said he was excited by the golden opportunity to serve his fatherland.

He said "It is a great opportunity for me. I want to thank the NFF technical committee for finding me worthy of this appointment.

"I want to specially appreciate my former chairman, Chief Felix Anyasi-Agwu who is my mentor. I am grateful for all his support and this opportunity to serve my country.

"For me, this is the highest honour one can get as a football coach.

"I will surely be loyal and give my best to justify the confidence the committee has reposed in me. I am not going to let them down."

Abd'allah who had coaching stints with lower divisions in France and Asia is a holder of UEFA coaching licences obtained in France, England and Spain.

A holder of Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate in Engineering, the former Nigerian junior international is bi-lingual as he writes and speaks French fluently.