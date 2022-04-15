Tanzania: Coastal Union Smell CAF Level Fortunes

COASTAL Union are likely to return into CAF inter-club tournament next season after 33-year absence.

As Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semifinalists, Coastal Union, who last participated in the then Cup Winners in 1989, look certain to regain the ticket to play in the next season's CAF Confederation Cup as buoyed by both ASFC position and Premier League standings.

Coastal Union, Young Africans and Azam have already qualified for the semis stage of ASFC as the fourth team will be known after the match between Simba and Pamba.

Yanga who are leading the NBC Premier League and the runners up Simba are likely to opt for the Champions League even if they win the ASFC titles hence making the two tickets readily available to Coastal Union and Azam if the Premier League climaxes as it is today.

Tanga's Coastal Union got their first ticket to play in the CAF-Interclub tournament after finishing runners up in 1988 in the then Union league while the champions were traditional rivals; African Sports.

Coastal Union are poised to be the beneficiaries of four chances slated for Tanzania in next season, granted by CAF following Simba's feats in the continental level tournament in the recent years.

Coastal Union qualified for ASFC semis after eliminating Kagera Sugar in a penalty shootout after the teams drew 1-1 in 90minutes.

As the criteria set by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) the top two teams in NBC Premier League directly participate in CAF Champions League, the third placed team will have a ticket to play in the Confederation Cup alongside the winners of the Azam Sports Confederation Cup.

Young Africans stand greater chance of winning top flight trophy with their 10 points difference against the second-placed Simba.

The two have a big chance to play in the Champions League next season and also the third-placed Azam with 28 points at the third position.

The last four stage is likely to see Yanga locking horns with Simba as Coastal Union will play against Azam and whoever reach the final will not deter the Coastal Union's chance to see the CAF Inter-club competition as the trio will still have their tickets in CAF Champion League and African Confederation Cup as per standings.

The Juma Mgunda's boys should have this in their mind as they will join Yanga, Simba and Azam in international competitions next season.

Biashara Mara who played in Confederation Cup last year were eliminated after failing to travel to Libya to face Al Ahly Tripoli despite beating the Libyans 2-0 in their home match.

This should serve as a lesson to Coastal Union as they are heading for CAF fortune next season.