Tanzania: Azam Sail to Asfc Semis, Date With Coastal Union

AZAM set up a thrilling Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) semi against Coastal Union following their 3-0 blitz over Polisi Tanzania at Azam Complex on Wednesday night.

The Ice Cream makers were on siege at their Azam Complex in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam on Wednesday night punishing the Moshi-based side to denythem an en try to the last-four stage.

Rodgers Kola, Ismael Aziz and MudathirYahyanetted the goals for Azam on the day to keep their hopes of winning one of the major titles at the end of the season alive as they have one match before reaching into the ASFC finals.

In his reaction, Aziz who scored the second goal for Azam, said it was a deserved win for them as they trained hard to win the game.

"We are thankful with this victory even though we missed a lot of scoring chances and I am sure the technical bench will work out on how to use well such chances," he said.

Commenting on his perfect performance he has had this season, Aziz said he works hard in training sessions, a thing which satisfies Head Coach.

He added they are ready to face Coastal Union in the semi-finaland that their aim is to win the ASFC Championship this season.

His counterpart for Polisi Tanzania KassimShanan said it was not a good day at office for them after conceding defeat that ended their journey.

"I think our opponents were much better than us, we did whatever necessary to win but at the end, the output was not in our favour. We will try next season to make superior performance and reach far," he said.

From the three ASFC quarter-finals games played, Azam versus Polisi Tanzania was the only match which ended during the normal period while two others were decided on penalties.

Both Young and Coastal Union sealed semis spot after winning post-match shootouts of which the former hammered Geita Gold 7-6 after a 1-1 draw.

Also, Coastal Union progressed into the semis courtesy of 5-4 post-match penalties against Kagera Sugar as the normal period of play also ended in a 1-1 draw.