Nigeria: Bandits Release Zamfara Health College Students

Deputy provost of the college, Jamilu Lawal, confirmed the release of the remaining four students to PREMIUM TIMES in a phone conversation Thursday night.

The gunmen who abducted four students of the Zamfara State College of Health Technology, Tsafe, two days ago, have released them, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how bandits attacked an off-campus house on Tuesday night and abducted five female students. One of the students escaped while the gunmen, locally called bandits, were leading them into the forest.

Tsafe is a hotbed of banditry in the state. Several communities have been sacked and thousands killed and abducted in Zamfara State by groups of gunmen.

Efforts by the Nigerian government to clear the state of these gunmen have so far yielded little results and the situation is getting worse.

"I can confirm to you that they have been released by the bandits. Ever since their abduction, we had been trying to see that we save them because it's our responsibility to protect them. The security agents also tried in their own way. But they were released today (Thursday) evening," he said.

He, however, told this newspaper that no ransom was paid and refused to provide further details on the release of the victims.

A top Zamfara Government House source, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the release of the students adding that the state government had played a role in their release.

"Yes, it shows you how serious the administration is in securing the people and rescuing those abducted. I know that the students were released and from when they were abducted, his Excellency was on it until when they were released," the anonymous source said.

Usman Abdullahi, an older brother to one of the victims, Asamau Salisu, , also confirmed that his sister has been released.

The police command spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, didn't respond to calls and SMS sent to him on the development.