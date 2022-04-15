Nigeria: Setting Up High Quality, Reputable Centres'll Boost Health Sector - - Hammond

The Stanford Seed Transformation Network, Nigeria chapter, has called for the setting up of more high quality, reputable, and reliable specialist healthcare institutions and centres in Nigeria to boost the profile of the nation's healthcare sector.

Making the call during a company visit to the Nordica Fibroid Care Centre in Lagos, the President of the Nigerian chapter, Mr Bryan Hammond, said the outcome of such an initiative would definitely contribute to improving the reputation of the health sector as a whole.

The Nordica Fibroid Centre is a speciality clinic dedicated to the non-invasive and minimally invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and adenomyosis - both common gynaecological conditions among Nigerian women.

Hammond, who led a delegation of the Network on the visit, told Vanguard that the Stanford Seed Transformation Network is a global network of about 800 business leaders based in programmes in Nigeria, other African countries and India.

"We are about 140 members in Nigeria, we have programmes for entrepreneurs and mentorship as well so that that we can train members in all sectors. We are in Dr Ajayi's Fibroid Care Centre to know more about what he is doing.

"This Centre opened last year and we have invited our members to come and see the services and observe what it offers.

He said the visit is an example of what they call the Leadership lab.

"Among ourselves, we ask what problems we may have and we try to help one another. We do it physically and online.

"One of the things about this Network is the support because as business leaders there may be challenges. Healthcare is lacking in many parts of Nigeria and Dr Ajayi and Nordica are providing high quality reputable, reliable services.

"The outcome is very good and it will go a long way to improve the sector and its overall reputation with people like him providing such services.

"Healthcare is important and when you have somebody who is sick in the family - this time a woman - it affects everyone.

"When you're trying to get pregnant, you cannot, or you are in extreme pain and there is also the issue of misdiagnosis, anything that helps the Nigerian, people, to boost the economy, and boost job creation is welcome."

Noting that Ajayi and his team were doing a great job, Hammond called for the establishment of more centres in the country.

"If we had 100 of these centres in Nigeria it would not be enough and we congratulate him for what he has done on behalf of the Network."

He explained that the Network is based in California, but the founders had the idea to train African and Indian business leaders so that they can employ millions and help them to get out of poverty.

Also speaking, Dr Abayomi Ajayi, the Managing Director/CEO of the Nordica Fibroid Care Centre, said the Centre is a speciality clinic dedicated to the non-invasive and minimally invasive treatment of uterine fibroids and adenomyosis.

According to Ajayi, entrepreneurs in healthcare need to be encouraged. "When anybody across the world has something to do, members of the Network come visiting and they will report back.

"The programme has spread to West and East Africa, India, South America, etc. The idea is to develop entrepreneurs in all those countries."

According to Ajayi, the Lagos fibroid centre has the third High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, HIFU, machine in Africa after Egypt and South Africa.

The HIFU is a relatively new, non-surgical and non-invasive means for the removal of fibroids in women and since it started operation in 2021, the centre has successfully treated dozens of fibroid cases without recording any incidence of undesirable side effects.