Western Sahara: Exercising Right to Self-Determination Is Only Applicable Option

New York — The representative of the Polisario Front to the United Nations and Coordinator with MINURSO Sidi Mohamed Omar underlined that the only applicable option for the settlement of the conflict in Western Sahara is to enable the Sahrawi people to exercise their right to self-determination and independence.

In his article published recently by the Cuban Center for Research in International Politics, the Sahrawi diplomat broached the peace process sponsored by the United Nations in Western Sahara and the obstacles hindering it.

Sidi Mohamed Omar said that "all the relevant UN decisions and their legal principles, including the consultative decision of the International Court of Justice in 1975 on Western Sahara, underline that the quintessence of the right of the colonized peoples to self-determination lies in the free expression of the will of the concerned peoples, through democratic processes, like a referendum, as was the case in East Timor which has several similarities with the issue of Western Sahara."

"Those who are really concerned by the stability and security in North Africa must reconsider their policies on the region and stop seeing the issue exclusively from the viewpoint "real politics" or "the balance of power."

Consequently, he added, it is time for some parties to become aware of the fact that supporting the Moroccan authoritarian regime will never guarantee regional peace and stability in North Africa.

He affirmed that "the only applicable option to achieve a settlement to the conflict in Western Sahara is to enable the Sahrawi people to exercise their right to self-determination and independence, especially as the democratic principles of the international law are in favor of this legitimate claim."

It is time, he said, that "the international community assumes its responsibilities and takes action."