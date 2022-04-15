Egypt: Agriculture Min. Announces Approving India to Import Wheat

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation el Sayed el Quseir announced on Thursday 14/4/2022 approving India to import wheat according to a report raised by head of the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine Ahmed el Attar.

In a press release, the ministry said that this comes within the government's efforts to find new and secure sources to import wheat.

Earlier, a delegation led by Agricultural Specialist and Plant Quarantine Inspector at the Central Administration of Plant Quarantine of the Ministry of Agriculture Islam Farahat traveled to India to resume technical studies required to import wheat from India.

Farahat said that the delegation discussed with the Indian officials means of fostering relations in the field of facilitating exporting Egyptian agriculture products to India.

The two sides agreed to prepare a memorandum of understanding to support the emerging farmers initiative and projects being implemented by the Egyptian agriculture ministry to back small farmers in rural areas.