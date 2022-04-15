Egypt, Norway Discuss Enhancing Agricultural Sector's Ability to Face Climate Change

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation El Sayed el-Quseir discussed with CEO of Norway's EAT Foundation Gunhild Stordalen enhancing the flexibility of the agricultural sector, supporting innovation of adaptation systems to face climate change and establishing more sustainable agricultural systems.

The meeting is held as part of Egypt's preparations to preside over the UN Climate Change Conference UNCCC 2022 COP 27, set for Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

The minister reviewed problems caused by climate change including growth of desertification rates and water consumption among others that affect food security.

He affirmed the importance of rallying the international community's efforts to address climate change crisis, greatly affecting the developing and African countries.

Meanwhile, Stordalen said she agrees with the agriculture minister in his views including supporting the developing and African countries' approach to adapt to climate change and establish a climate financing platform.

The two sides agreed to prepare a memorandum of understanding to support the emerging farmers initiative and projects being implemented by the Egyptian agriculture ministry to back small farmers in rural areas.