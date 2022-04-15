Zimbabwe: Chipinge Bus Accident Death Toll Rises to 35

15 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Three more people have died bringing to 35 the number of people who have perished in an accident that happened in the early hours of this morning along Jopa-Skyline road in Chipinge.

Police in Chipinge said the accident occurred at Christina Dairy Farm, Jopa just after midnight.

Acting district development coordinator for Chipinge Mr Chamunorwa Salani said the district has activated its disaster system.

Mr Salani said the incident occurred near the boundary of Chipinge and Chimanimani districts.

He said the cause of the accident is suspected to be breaks failure which is understood to have occurred at the sloppy Matariana area.

"Yes I can confirm that a St Charles Lwanga bus which was carrying ZCC members who were going to Mbungo for the Easter pilgrimage was involved in an accident around just after 12 midnight," he said.

29 passengers died on spot while 6 others died upon admission at Chipinge district hospital.

Over 40 passengers were injured and are admitted at Chipinge district hospital.

The Manicaland civil protection committe directed that the bodies of the deceased be conveyed to Victoria Chitepo Hospital.

"Nyaradzo Funeral Services has pledged to assist to ferry the bodies to the mortuary."

