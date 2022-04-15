Liberia: LACC Secures Indictment in NPA Corruption Saga

15 April 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission says it has secured an indictment for the criminal prosecution of eight individuals whom the LACC says bear the greatest responsibilities for a breakdown in the financial management system of the Port of Buchanan.

The LACC in a statement said it will move to prosecute Charles Gull, Amara Kamara, Philip Weeks Doe, Ahmed Denton, and Molay Kamara of the National Port Authority-Buchanan office and ArcelorMittal Liberia.

These Individuals criminally colluded to defraud the Liberian government of thousands of United States dollars.

The Commission said the two teams from ArcelorMittal Liberia and Buchanan office of the National Port Authority opened secret accounts and moved funds from ArcelorMittal's account to an account that was purported to be for the government of Liberia.

They are facing charges of Money Laundering and second-degree felony.

The Commission also says it is working with the US Embassy to ensure that Mr. Charles Gull who is currently in the US faces prosecution.

In another development, the Liberia Anti-corruption Commission says it is seized with several investigations on corruption including those in the public space.

The Commission says it in an advanced stage of the investigation involving the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services LISGIS) and that a report will be available soon.

The LACC also says it is in full possession of the recent report into the management of the Global Fund for health.

According to the Executive Chairperson Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, investigators are reviewing all the dimensions of the Global Report conducted by the USAID Regional Inspector-General.

Cllr. Martin has again assured the public that nothing involving corruption will be swept under the carpet.

He promised that all incidents of corruption will be investigated and logical conclusions found.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X