Liberia: LACC Secures Indictment in NPA Corruption Saga

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission says it has secured an indictment for the criminal prosecution of eight individuals whom the LACC says bear the greatest responsibilities for a breakdown in the financial management system of the Port of Buchanan.

The LACC in a statement said it will move to prosecute Charles Gull, Amara Kamara, Philip Weeks Doe, Ahmed Denton, and Molay Kamara of the National Port Authority-Buchanan office and ArcelorMittal Liberia.

These Individuals criminally colluded to defraud the Liberian government of thousands of United States dollars.

The Commission said the two teams from ArcelorMittal Liberia and Buchanan office of the National Port Authority opened secret accounts and moved funds from ArcelorMittal's account to an account that was purported to be for the government of Liberia.

They are facing charges of Money Laundering and second-degree felony.

The Commission also says it is working with the US Embassy to ensure that Mr. Charles Gull who is currently in the US faces prosecution.

In another development, the Liberia Anti-corruption Commission says it is seized with several investigations on corruption including those in the public space.

The Commission says it in an advanced stage of the investigation involving the Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services LISGIS) and that a report will be available soon.

The LACC also says it is in full possession of the recent report into the management of the Global Fund for health.

According to the Executive Chairperson Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin, investigators are reviewing all the dimensions of the Global Report conducted by the USAID Regional Inspector-General.

Cllr. Martin has again assured the public that nothing involving corruption will be swept under the carpet.

He promised that all incidents of corruption will be investigated and logical conclusions found.