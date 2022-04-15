Liberia: Nimba District Six Representative Gleekia Identifies With Storm Victims in Constituency

Gbarplay — Representative Dorwohn Twain Gleekia (District #6, Nimba County) has reached oto dozens of residents that were affected from storm in his constituent town of Gbarplay.

In late March, a wave of heavy storms made several people homeless across Nimba County. In Gbarpay, over 27 houses were destroyed as the storm tore roofs of the buildings apart, and causing some to collapse.

Rep. Gleekia, as head of a by high a power delegation comprising of the County's leadership, visited the town and donated 50 bags of rice and L$50,000 as initial contribution.

"We all know that when these things happen, people are made homeless. They become displaced and a seek refuge, and the family size in the new home increases. That's the reason I have come with these materials as my initial contribution," he said.

He told the townspeople that following the news of the storm disaster, he immediately wrote the National Disaster Management Agency and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, informing them about the incident.

He assured the residents that his office, will work along with all relevant stakeholders including the Disaster Management Agency, the Internal Affairs Ministry and the office of the County's Superintendent to bring them building materials.

Receiving the items, the residents, through the Town Chief and Youth Chairman, Ayres Gbahn thanked their lawmaker for the timely intervention and promised that the items will be given to the affected population.

Also speaking, Superintendent Nelson Korquoi assured the citizens of the Government's intervention and meeting their needs. He thanked Rep. Gleekia for his prompt intervention and called on other district lawmakers whose constituents were affected to respond in such manner.