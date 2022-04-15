Liberia: Boakai to Testify Against Cummings Next Tuesday in Ongoing Trial

Monrovia — Defense Lawyers of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), have rested with cross-examination of state witness Theodore Momo, noting that his responses indicated no alterations of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document as reviewed and submitted by the CPP team of Lawyers.

The CPP team of lawyers constituted by the four Political Leaders of the Collaborating parties, headed by Counselor Benedict Sannoh reviewed the CPP framework document which was formatted into the final document submitted to the National Elections Commission (NEC).

ANC lead Lawyer, Counselor Abrahim Sillah said witness Momo's nearly one-month cross-examination established that he as a member of the CPP National Advisory Council and other Political Party Chairmen was aware, noted, and acknowledged every social media text message and conversation posted by ANC Political Leader, Mr. Alexander Cummings as CPP Chairman.

Witness Momo is the national Chairman of the All Liberian Party of Benoni Urey who along with the ailing Unity Party former Vice President Joseph Boakai, has alleged the alteration of the CPP framework document.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Jomah Jallah of the Monrovia City Court has cited Mr. Boakai to appear on April 19, 2022, to testify as to the second witness for the state, as requested by state prosecutors.

ANC Political Leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Vice National Chairman Daniel Naatehn and Secretary-General Aloysius Toe are facing trial for alleged alteration of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) framework document.

ANC officials have vehemently rejected and denied the charges as bogus, and politically motivated as part of conspiracies between the All Liberian Party of Benoni Urey and the ruling CDC with ulterior motives.

The trial has been going on for over three months at the Monrovia City Court, Temple of Justice.