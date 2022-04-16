Malawi to Face Goods Disruptions As Durban Port Closes Due to Floods Disaster

16 April 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Industry captains and traders fear supply chain disruptions of goods to rock the country if the regional anchorage, Durban Port takes time to reopen after floods disaster.

The Port, which is Africa's biggest and the main dock for SADC countries was closed on Wednesday following floods that devastated part of South Africa's second biggest city.

Durban Port is SADC's business hub as it links strategic markets such as Asia and the middle-east unlike other national ports like Beira and Nacala which feed Durban with small vessels.

According to the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry-MCCCI, President James Chimwaza, any disruption of this port is likely to delay supply of goods and thereby affect the local industry.

