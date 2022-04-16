Nigeria: NRC Begins Repair of Damaged Sections of Abuja-Kaduna Rail Track

16 April 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Bennett Oghifo

Sections of the Abuja-Kaduna rail track that were destroyed by bandits on March 28 are being repaired, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has said.

"Work is ongoing on the Abuja-Kaduna rail tracks. The railway engineers are repairing the destroyed sections," Deputy Director of NRC, Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, told THISDAY last night. "I can't say when the work will be completed."

On March 28, terrorists blew up sections of the Abuja-Kaduna rail track and attacked a Kaduna-bound train in the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna, a short distance from the train's final stop.

The gunmen shot and killed some passengers, injured others and are still holding many of them hostage in the forest, compelling the NRC to suspend train operations on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

