Nigeria: Easter - Sanwo-Olu, Obaseki, Inuwa Preach Peace, Harmony Among Nigerians

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe States, have urged Nigerians, particularly, Christians to emulate the virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion as they celebrate Easter in commemoration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Sanwo-Olu, in his Easter message issued yesterday through his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, urged the Christians to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers in other faiths, noting that good neighbourliness, selflessness and patience were among the several lessons taught and exemplified by our Lord Jesus Christ.

He implored Nigerians, particularly, Christians to use the occasion to seek the face of God for continuous peace in Lagos State and to end insurgency and other insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

His Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, also enjoined Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of tolerance, love and selflessness as espoused by Jesus Christ in commemoration of Good Friday.

The governor said: "As the Christian faithful celebrate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Calvary, I urge everyone to take this opportunity to reflect on the significance of this day which embodies Christ's love for mankind by imbibing the virtues of love, tolerance and selflessness.

"It is only when we are able to tolerate and accommodate others; love one another irrespective of religious, political, ethnic, or ideological differences, and live selflessly as Jesus Christ did by sacrificing his life on the cross, that we will be able to tackle the many challenges facing us as a country and people."

Also, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has felicitated Christians in Gombe State and the world over on the occasion of this year's Easter celebration, urging them to pray for continued peace and stability of the state as well as Nigeria in general.

In a goodwill message, Governor Inuwa said the Easter period provided an opportunity for strengthening the unity of purpose, reinforcing of bond of brotherhood and dedication in service to God and humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He said: "Easter symbolises love, sacrifice, service to God and country as well as the triumph of good over evil. We should always reflect on the lessons and significance of the season and demonstrate the same in our lives.