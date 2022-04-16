Zimbabwe: ZAA UK Releases Nominee List

The Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) on Friday announced the final nominees list for its UK 11th Anniversary Awards slated for May 28.

The awards dinner gala will be held at Holiday Inn City, Birmingham Centre.

Ticket sales are now open on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk.

The voting period for the nominees will commence on April 16 and close on May 16 on the ZAA website (www.zimachievers.com).

ZAA UK this year is sponsored by UK based fintech company, Express Links Money Transfer.

The ZAA UK chapter is the flagship edition of the ZAA brand started in 2010 which is committed to recognising, celebrating and honouring Zimbabwean achievers around the world across different sectors.

Here is the full list of ZAA UK 2022 Nominees

Business and Professional

Business of the year

C - lashes

Bespoke events

Just James

Billies and Tong

Male entrepreneur of the year

Tanaka Karumazondo

Thabo Nhlangano

Admire Mudangwe

Sasha Jameson

Female entrepreneur

Tariro Magombo

Usebia Muzondo

Juliana Jonathan

Taffy event planner

Professional of the year

Admire Mudangwe

Bothwell Kabayira

Dr Samuel Chindaro

Paida Matemachani

Ruth Dhliwayo

Innovator of the year

Codilia Gapare

William Sachiti

Ishmael Tsakatsa

Community and Sports Awards

Community Champion

Berita Muzondo

Patience Ndebele Omijie

Korrine Sky

Honourable Charity

Mavis Fundirwa

Community organisation

Power of the mind

Inspire women and Children Foundation

Put a smile on a child

Ladies of Ireland

Women of Valour

Cultural ambassador

Tsungi Tsikirai

Sisa Senkosi

Ndebele Qho

Evans Marlo

Ivor Moyo

Young achiever of the year

Munashe Chitsa

Tadii G

Mudie da don

Cakes by Ruva

Sports personality of the year

Musa King Mufasa

Stembile Chitiva

Taku Masawi

Tnyoni

Event of the year

Amafest

The Kings of Amapiano tour

Zimfest

AmapianoChella

Breakthrough newcomer of the year

Dj Skay

Sunshine Ndebele

Angie Khuphe

Annatoria

Entertainment Awards

People's choice award

Nceku

Kuda Kash

Aaron Manatsa

Lem Queens

Dj of the year award

Dj Mixolis

Dj Skay

Dj Tinashe

Dj Fistoz

Dj Mel

Outstanding achievement in music male

Chief Chino

Nego true

S1mba

Yxng Prodigy Official

Official Just Kyng

Outstanding achievement in music - female

Annatoria

Vimbai Rose

Maxine

Sharon Manatsa

Hazel Mak music

Just Chenai

Arts promoter of the year

Kings of amapiano

Grill yard

True Wave

Stellah entertainement

Zim Achievers Lifestyle Awards

Female personality

Miss Angel

Neo the dj

Love Mavunga

Selma Zoe

Male personality of the year

Munya Chawawa

Dj Khandacool

Nceku

Charlie Kay

MC Kuda zvinhu

Zim based influencer of the year

Mgcini Moyo (Byo memes)

Official Becky

Shacky Timburwa

Miss V Candy

Asaph

Ishmael Tsakatsa

Zim UK based influencer of the year

Vee Kativhu

Dj Mel

Thandie

Misfay

Outstanding achievement in fashion

Mazza apparel

Loves African Creations

Ankara by Ane

Svosva

Media Outlet of the year

Ear ground

Cava de culture

Pie Radio

Kade Magazine

Restaurant of the year

Imuli

Restaurant 263

Ekhaya

Bantu

Makeup artist of the year

Amaona Creative

Miss Evelyn

Beauty with Taffy

Coco B lovers

Kristabelle Makeup