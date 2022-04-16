Africa: Ethiopia Elected to Executive Board of WFP

16 April 2022
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia has been elected to the Executive Board of the World Food Program (WFP), according to the Permanent Mission of Ethiopia to the United Nations (UN).

"We look forward to contributing to the work of the world's largest humanitarian organization in its efforts to support countries change lives in difficult circumstances all around the world, including Ethiopia," the Permanent Mission noted.

The Executive Board is WFP's supreme governing body. Comprising 36 States Members of the United Nations or Member of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the Board provides intergovernmental support, policy direction and supervision of the activities of WFP.

