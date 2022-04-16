Angola, Rwanda Strengthen Cooperation With New Agreements

Luanda — Angola and Rwanda signed on Friday, in Kigali, nine legal instruments aiming at increasing bilateral cooperation.

As part of the 1st session of the Standing Joint Commission on Cooperation, the two countries signed the Agreement to Avoid Double Taxation and the Extradition Agreement.

According to the final communiqué of the session, Angola and Rwanda also signed the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters as well as the Agreement on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons.

The document states that a Memorandum of Understanding on Agriculture and Livestock Development was also signed.

Among the memoranda initialed are those on Local Administration, on Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, as well as on Cooperation in the Health field.

Completing the list of memoranda initialed this Friday in Kigali is the Memorandum of Understanding on the National School of Public Administration and Policy (ENAPP) and the Rwanda Management Institute (RMI).

The communiqué from the session indicates that the Commission reiterated the need to establish a framework to monitor and evaluate progress in the implementation of the Agreements and Commitments of the current Standing Joint Commission for Cooperation.

The parties agreed that the close relationship between Angola and Rwanda is beneficial in promoting the stability and growth of their respective peoples.

Both governments, the document continues, remain committed to promoting mutually beneficial programs and strengthening bilateral and multilateral relations.

The Commission agreed that Angola will host the Second Session of the Standing Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation in 2024, at a date and place to be agreed upon by the parties.

The Angola and Rwanda Standing Joint Commission on Cooperation was meeting from the 13th to the 15th of the current month.