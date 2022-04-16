Angola: President João Lourenço Writes to Rwandan Counterpart

5 April 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — A message from the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, addressed to his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, was delivered Friday in Kigali to the Rwandan Prime Minister, Edouard Ngirente.

According to a note of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) to which ANGOP had access, the message was delivered by the head of the Angolan diplomacy, Téte António.

The content of the letter was not revealed, but it is likely that it is related to the degree of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples.

The act was attended by the Ministers of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queiroz, of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, as well as of Agriculture and Fisheries, António Francisco de Assis, among other high officials of the Angolan State.

