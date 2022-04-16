Nigeria: Ortom Lauds President Buhari, National Council of State Over Pardon Granted Dariye, Nyame

16 April 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru

Makurdi — Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Council of State for granting state pardon to former Governors of Plateau and Taraba States, Senator Joshua Dariye and Rev. Jolly Nyame respectively.

Dariye and Nyame were serving jail terms in Kuje Correctional Centre near Abuja following their convictions by the courts over financial malfeasance while serving as governors in their states between 1999 and 2007.

Ortom had while appearing on an Arise Television interview a fortnight ago appealed to the federal government to review the cases of Dariye and Nyame with a view to granting them state pardon.

On Thursday, the National Council of States under the chairmanship of President Buhari met in Abuja, considered and approved the state pardon for Dariye, Nyame and others.

Commending President Buhari and the National Council of States for the gesture, Governor Ortom in a statement issued weekend by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, noted that "some useful lessons must have been learnt from the incident."

The Governor also thanked friends, families and political associates of the two leaders who stood by them during the period of their incarceration noting that the duo would now reunite with their families and live happy lives once again.

