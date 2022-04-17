Tunisia: Ship Carrying 750 Tons of Fuel Sinks Off Coast

16 April 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Tunisian authorities said they are working to prevent an "environmental disaster" after the Equatorial Guinea-flagged ship sank.

A ship carrying 750 tons of fuel sank off Tunisia's southeastern coast on Saturday, authorities said on Saturday.

Tunisia's Ministry of Environment said authorities were evaluating the situation following the sinking of the ship but did not provide further information.

"The ship sank this morning in Tunisian territorial waters. For the moment, there is no leak," the AFP news agency quoted an official as saying.

The Equatorial Guinea-flagged ship was heading from Egypt to Malta when it requested to enter Tunisian waters due to bad weather.

The ship began taking in water which got into the engine room while the ship was some 7 kilometers (4 miles) off the Gulf of Gabes coast.

The seven crew members were rescued by Tunisian authorities.

The Defense, Interior, Transport and Customs ministries are working to avoid "a marine environmental disaster in the region and limit its impact," the Environment Ministry said.

More to follow...

ab/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X