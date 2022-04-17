South Africa: President Postpones Saudi Arabia to Focus On Kwazulu-Natal Disaster

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to focus on government's intervention in the KwaZulu-Natal flood disaster.

The South African government has communicated the postponement of the visit, for which President Ramaphosa was due to travel on Tuesday, 19 April, to the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The postponement allows the President to continue to meet with Ministers on the situation in the flood-ravaged province and to assess how the different spheres of government, in partnership with civil society organisations and communities, are addressing the crisis.

President Ramaphosa said: "The loss of nearly 400 lives and thousands of homes, as well as the economic impact and the destruction of infrastructure, calls for all hands on deck.

"As government, we are standing by the people of KwaZulu-Natal through the provision of social and material support to thousands of households and a vast number of businesses that have been affected by this catastrophe.

"We appreciate the solidarity and generosity with which people and organisations across the country have come to the assistance of those whose lives have been so tragically disrupted by the floods.

"We have also been touched by the expressions of concern and solidarity, and offers of assistance expressed by many countries around the world."

