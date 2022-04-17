Africa: Cybernaptics Africa Makes Investment to Sell Smart Technologies in Francophone and East Africa

London — With network access improving in a number of countries, there is renewed interest in using smart technologies as part of a digital transformation strategy (See Vodacom and FNB items, In Brief below). This week Russell Southwood talks to Viv Padyatchy, Founder and Director of Mauritius-based Cybernaptics Africa.

Founded in 2009 in Mauritius, Cybernaptics Africa does four main things: IT managed services; infrastructure (data networks, servers and cloud and IP telephony), integrated services (connecting solutions to the 'back end') and a range of business solutions. The latter includes ERP bases on MS Dynamics, data analytics ("We make data talk.") and robotics and automation using AI and machine learning.

In November last year the University of Mauritius and Cybernaptics signed, this morning, a Research Collaboration Agreement for future collaboration between the two entities in the field of Robotics Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Its work is based on releasing staff from repeating, repetitive tasks for "higher cognitive functions."

It plans to either open its own offices or recruit resellers. Last year it opened an office in Nairobi to start selling smart technology solutions in Kenya and the rest of East Africa. Its most recent expansion has been the setting up of a JV with Parfait Koumaglo, the MD of Beteir Telecom, called Cybernaptics Togo. The new JV will operate in the five countries in Francophone Africa where Beteir has a presence: Benin, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Guinea and Togo.

Two examples show how these smart technologies can fit the Sub-Saharan African context:

Traceability and Mobility

It has developed a product called TagIT which can be used for asset tracking of things like computers, generators and water pumps, using either a bar code or an RFID tag. It works with management software to manage assets including signaling when assets need to be retired and managing the depreciation of assets for audit purposes. It has a bank client in Mauritius who uses TagIt to manage IT assets, office equipment and furniture in all of its branches: "When there's the annual audit every year, a person goes round to each of the branches and scans the assets and reports on any anomalies."

IoT

It has developed a low-cost underground water monitoring system for bore holes and aquifers: "It is expensive to transport drilling equipment to remote areas to make bore holes. The monitoring system can check whether the aquifer has been replenished in the rainy season. If the bore hole is over-used, the aquifer dies up and it collapses."

The monitoring system works by dropping a hydrostatic sensor down the bore hole to measure the height of the water." Once the information is collected, it can be sent via GSM networks, radio networks or satellite: "The results can be reproduced on a Google Map. We're targeting private organisations like hotels, schools, high-end residential complexes and restaurants. All of these organisations need to make sure their bore holes are operating effectively."

"It can also be adapted to monitor fuel levels and the same solution can be used to combat theft from fuel tanks or tankers."

IoT devices like this one have become much cheaper and can send information anything from once a minute to once a day. The amount of data transmitted is tiny so it can be used in GSM locations even when only GPRS is available: "if there's no GSM coverage, it can use satellite and with such small amounts of data it reduces costs to a bearable amount."

In Brief

Mauritania: Tunisie Telecom, BSA telecommunication and COMATEL have announce the signing, on March 14, of an exclusive agreement with the company Telecel Group (www.TelecelGroup.com) for the sale of 100% of the shares of the company Mauritano-Tunisienne des Télécommunications (Mattel). Mattel was the first mobile operator in Mauritania to have launched a GSM service. Telecel has said that it will invest US$700 million over the next three years in mobile operator acquisition.

Tanzania: A consortium led by Axian Telecom and Rosta, Azizi has closed the acquisition of Milicom's merged entity MIC Tanzania Public Limited Company.

Madagascar: Telecom Malagasy (Telma) and Ericsson have deployed the Swedish vendor's three-sector, dual-band Radio 6626 across five major sites in Madagascar's capital, Antananarivo. Combining three sectors and two frequencies in one radio unit, Ericsson claims its Radio 6626 helps operators increase their frequency division duplex (FDD) capacity, even where their site towers already have 2G, 3G and 4G radios.

Angola: In response to the arrival of new competitor Africell on 7 April, Unitel and Movicel have both introduced tariff promotions in attempts to combat the threat from the newcomer. Market leader Unitel's new 'BAZZA' tariff is aimed at 'the multimedia generation', with 'more affordable prices', inclusive of 60 minutes free-of-charge calls per day between BAZZA subscribers for a promotional period of three months. Movicel's online social media pages show that its new 'Movinet 4×4' promotion quadruples Movinet tariff customers' 30-day mobile data allowances, although the offer is valid only until 30 April (subject to extension). Furthermore, half of the data allowance is only valid for use during the hours of 00:00 to 05:00, with the other half valid between 06:00 and 23:59. Under the promotion, 1GB/2GB/6GB/10GB packages costing AOA1,000, AOA2,000, AOA5,000 and AOA8,000 respectively now enable total 30-day data volumes of 4GB/8GB/24GB/40GB.

South Africa: In mid-2021, the first successful trial of the Connected Worker solution by Vodacom Business was introduced to a global mining company with various operations across the country. "The solution centres on a connected, track-and-trace wearable device for mineworkers, with a linked data-insights dashboard that gives real-time feedback to health & safety officers," explains Thando Sibindi, Managing Executive for Mining Resources and Manufacturing at Vodacom. "In this trial, we deployed 8 000 devices which enabled better oversight and management of worker safety, team productivity, and the resource scheduling of contractors. It goes without saying that improved safety and productivity are an added benefit which in turn results in cost savings for the operator in the long run," adds Sibindi... .Meanwhile, FNB banking customers can now access instant emergency response services, anywhere, anytime via the FNB banking app. Powered by AURA, the in-app panic button, GuardMe, is available to all FNB customers who register for the service. It allows FNB customers to immediately request rapid mobile emergency response in the event of an emergency or the threat of a crime such as theft or hijacking. As soon as the panic button is activated, the AURA-powered platform auto-dispatches the closest armed response vehicle to the customer's location throughout South Africa.

Nigeria: MainOne's has launched a new Data Centre, Lekki II, following closely on the heels of its acquisition by Equinix, the world's digital infrastructure company (for US$320 million), the new data center will drive the acceleration of digital services in Nigeria.

Tanzania: Smile Communications expanded its 4G LTE mobile broadband services to Zanzibar last month, with customers on the island now able to access maximum speeds of 50Mbps.

Nigeria: The Nigerian government yesterday issued an order to the country's mobile network operators to block SIM cards from making outgoing calls if they have not been updated with their owner's National Identity Number (NIN). Following the passing of the registration deadline on 31 March, mobile phone users were given four extra days to link SIMs to their NIN before the final deadline which came into effect at midnight, 4 April. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami. Nigerian newspapers including Leadership and the Independent reported that the call blocking order affected 'around 73 million' SIMs, based on a figure of 198 million total connections reported by the NCC for end-February.

Namibia: The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) announced on Friday that the award of new telecoms and broadcasting licences will be suspended from 1 October 2022 until 30 September 2023. The sector regulator said the decision will allow it to conduct research to determine the current market level of competition, market saturation, and whether there are any existing barriers to entry into the sector.