Tanzania: Uber Cites Tough Regulations As It Suspends Tanzania Operations

Uber has suspended its operations in Tanzania today citing a tough regulatory environment that has made it difficult for the ride-hailing company to continue running in the East African country.

In a statement, Uber noted the "guide fare" by the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) as the main contributor. The authority sets and approves fares for ride-hailing operators in the country, taking away the ability for companies like Uber and Bolt to set prices. The authority recently doubled per kilometer rate, for ride-hailing companies, owing to increasing fuel prices.