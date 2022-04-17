Zimbabwe: Dozens Injured As Mugodhi Apostolic Sect Factions Violently Clash During Easter Gathering

IN his last days - which have been commemorated annually during Easter holidays over the centuries - Jesus Christ encouraged disciples to love one another and to pray for one another.

But one group of his supposed latter-day followers most certainly did not heed to that advice.

These are the Mugodhi Apostolic sect believers.

They did, as per custom, gather in their numbers at the church's shrine in Wedza, but there was no love among them.

The sect has been rocked by divisions over its control following the death of leader and founder, Thadeu Mugodhi in 2019.

One Tonny Sigauke, who claimed to be the rightful heir according to the church constitution, dragged the late Mugodhi's son, Washington, to court for clinging to the throne.

Sigauke argued that one Aaron Munodawafa was the substantive bishop of the church with him as the deputy.

In September 2021, High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba ruled Sigauke does not have authority to represent the church while Washington's appointment was declared null and void.

But that has not stopped the brawling.

In fact, it may have escalated it, if what transpired at the shrine Friday is anything to go by.

Pilgrims set aside their bibles and engaged in a mass scuffle right outside the church building overlooking Mugidhi's grave.

A video circulating on social media shows a number of the congregants punching and kicking each other outside the church in their white robes.

Some of the congregants can be seen taking a flight in a bid to escape from the violence.

Among the adults fighting each other, one child can be seen kicking someone as they're lying on the ground.

In the foreground, a young a young woman runs at full speed while carrying a baby in her arms as the melee unfolds behind her.

Enraged men can be seen throwing stones at the retreating rival faction, which includes women with babies strapped on their backs.