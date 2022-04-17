Zimbabwe: Govt Issues Floods Warning for Zimbabwe's Eastern Regions

A TOP government official has warned of severe floods that are later this week forecast to hit the Eastern parts of the country.

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) last week forecasted the country could receive heavy rains this week, especially in the Eastern Highlands.

Strategic and presidential communications chief director in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Anyway Mutambudzi, said people residing in flood-prone regions must take urgent precautionary measures to safeguard against loss of lives and property.

"It seems the threat of floods is upon us this coming week, with the heaviest downfalls hitting the Eastern parts of the country around 21 April. Those in low lying areas should take precautionary measures," Mutambudzi said.

Muzarabani and Guruve districts, located in the country's Northern parts of the Zambezi basin, are some of the most vulnerable areas to flooding, Mutambudzi said.

Since the onset of the 2021/2022 rainy season last October, 16 districts across six provinces--Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Midlands and Matabeleland North--have been affected by flooding.

Earlier this year, the adverse weather system brought by Tropical Storm Ana triggered heavy rains late January, causing floods and damage that affected 845 houses and 51 schools.

Areas hardest hit by the tropical storm included Mt Darwin, Mutasa and Mbire, where at least 10 people died while attempting to cross flooded Musengezi River in Muzarabani District, Mashonaland Central province.