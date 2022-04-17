Somalia: New Parliament to Choose a President in Somalia

Mogadishu — The newly elected members of Somalia's Federal parliament have on Saturday convened their first session in Mogadishu to discuss the preparation of the election for the leadership of both houses.

The Lower House appointed a 10-member committee consists all MPs while the Senate picked a six-member, including two women, all tasked with organizing of the election of the speakers.

No date has been set for the election, but the teams will work around the clock to prepare a swift vote as the country is already behind the schedule of the polls for more than a year due to the political crisis.

The 329-member national assembly will choose a new parliament in the coming weeks or months in an indirect ballot in Mogadishu that will culminate months of standoff and delays in the elections.

The International community has welcomed a swearing in of the new Somali parliament and called for the completion of the voting process for the remaining Lower House seats in HirShabelle and Jubaland.