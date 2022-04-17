Somalia: New Parliament to Choose a President in Somalia

17 April 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The newly elected members of Somalia's Federal parliament have on Saturday convened their first session in Mogadishu to discuss the preparation of the election for the leadership of both houses.

The Lower House appointed a 10-member committee consists all MPs while the Senate picked a six-member, including two women, all tasked with organizing of the election of the speakers.

No date has been set for the election, but the teams will work around the clock to prepare a swift vote as the country is already behind the schedule of the polls for more than a year due to the political crisis.

The 329-member national assembly will choose a new parliament in the coming weeks or months in an indirect ballot in Mogadishu that will culminate months of standoff and delays in the elections.

The International community has welcomed a swearing in of the new Somali parliament and called for the completion of the voting process for the remaining Lower House seats in HirShabelle and Jubaland.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X