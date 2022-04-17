East Africa: Eastern African Countries Agree to Work Together On Security Issue

17 April 2022
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The East African military intelligence institutions have agreed to work together on the security issue in the region.

East African Defense Intelligence Forum was held in Addis Ababa with the participation of Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Somalia and Djibouti.

The countries agreed to work together on border protection, cyber, social media, social issues as well as environmental protection, youth and unemployment and fighting terrorists and anti-peace forces with a view to building peaceful and stable Africa.

In addition to security issues, participants have exchanged experiences in the field and visited the Defense Forces Headquarters, Information Network Security Agency (INSA) and the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute.

The participants have acknowledged the success and contributions of Ethiopia in hosting the forum.

Uganda will host the next East African Defense Intelligence Forum, it was indicated.

